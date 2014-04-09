Jets, Giants renew preseason rivalry

The teams will meet in the preseason for the 46th consecutive time.

The Jets and Giants will meet in the preseason for the 46th consecutive time in 2014. The matchup was made official as the NFL released its preseason schedule yesterday.

The Giants will play five preseason games because they will face the Bills in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 3. They will then face the Steelers, Colts, Jets and Patriots.

The Jets will take on the Colts, Bengals, Giants and Eagles. Michael Vick gets the chance to exact revenge on his former team in the final tune-up before the regular season begins on Sept. 7.