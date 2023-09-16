Jets’ Greg Zuerlein OUT for Week 2: announce other roster moves before battle with Cowboys

New York Jets place kicker Greg Zuerlein (9) kicks a field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday evening’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys. Zuerlein suffered his groin injury during Thursday’s practice and was considered Questionable for the final team’s practice.

New York made the announcement Saturday afternoon after working out several kickers the day before potentially replacing Greg “The Leg.”

In a following roster move, the Jets also signed former Cleveland Browns’ kicker Austin Seiber to a contract. He went 3/5 in field goals with the Lions in 2022. Without Zuerlein, the Jets will miss a key player in their special teams units. “The Leg” was 3/3 in field goals with a long of 43 in Monday night’s 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

The Jets also made several roster moves in the build-up to Sunday’s contest as well outside of just an adjustment at kicker. Practice Squad quarterback Tim Boyle was signed to the active roster as well as linebacker Sam Eguaveon. To make room on the 53-man roster, Gang Green released wide receiver Irv Charles. With the injury to future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New York needed to elevate a quarterback to the active roster to backup Zach Wilson.

That being said, Gang Green will now have two key starters not playing in their game against a Cowboys team that won their season opener 40-0 over the Giants.

The Jets and Cowboys kick off in Dallas on Sunday evening at 4:25.

