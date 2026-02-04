Jets hire Frank Reich as offensive coordinator

Aaron Glenn has filled the two largest voids on his coaching staff, with the New York Jets hiring Frank Reich as their offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

With it ends a befuddling week of disorganization from the franchise, which parted ways with previous offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand after trying to tweak his responsibilities. While he was to keep the offensive coordinator title, another assistant was to be brought in to call the plays. That is where Reich initially emerged as an option for the Jets.

Instead, Engstrand was let go a month after the Jets fired their defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks. They have since hired Brian Duker for that position from a pool that became severely limited after Glenn let it be known he would be calling the defense’s plays. That is what ultimately led to a break in negotiations between Gang Green and former Ravens and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Reich spent last year in the collegiate ranks as Stanford’s interim coach, where he went 4-8. He previously was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, going 41-43-1. He was also the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator when they upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

“Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure,” a statement from Glenn read. “He’s lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who’s led offenses at the highest level. He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players. I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success.”

He takes over a unit that was one of the worst in all of football last season. They ranked 29th in points scored and last in passing yards after the Justin Fields experiment under center failed miserably.

