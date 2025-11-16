Jets CB Kris Boyd in critical condition after being shot in Midtown

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in Midtown Manhattan early Sunday morning and is in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, a source tells amNewYork.

The shooting occurred on W. 38th St. near Seventh Ave. around 2 a.m. ET. A source close to the investigation further told amNewYork that Boyd was at a nightclub/restaurant when a shooter, who remains unidentified, fired shots at the group of people he was standing in. Boyd was hit by the gunfire, but it is unclear if he was the intended target.

NYPD is looking for a possible shooter who fled in a blue vehicle, but witnesses are not being cooperative with detectives at this time. No arrests have been made.

Boyd is in his first season with the Jets, but suffered a shoulder injury during an Aug. 2 preseason game that ended his season. The Texas alum spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before stops with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. He appeared in all 17 games last season with the AFC South side, recording eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

Boyd was brought in by the Jets to compete for a cornerback and special-teams role.

