Jets bring in linebacker Kwon Alexander, reuniting him with Robert Saleh

Linebacker Kwon Alexander is teaming up with Jets coach Robert Saleh once again, as he is joining Gang Green on a free agent contract.

The signing, which was first reported by ESPN, will help the Jets beef-up their defensive core with a veteran addition — and bring Alexander back under the tutelage of Saleh, who had coached him as defensive coordinator in San Francisco for 2 years prior to accepting the top job in New York.

Alexander agreed to the one-year deal over the weekend.

At 27 years old, Alexander had previously played for 3 teams in his NFL career — beginning when he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 4th round in 2015. He then signed with San Francisco in free agency, before being traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2020, where he spent the last 2 seasons.

Last year, in just 12 games, Alexander recorded 50 combined and 39 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks and 7 tackles-for-losses, while hauling in an interception and a forced fumble for New Orleans.

That was a bounce-back year for Alexander, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 16 of the 2020 season, but recovered nicely last year.

The linebacker has been named to one Pro Bowl in his career, which came as a member of the Buccaneers in 2017.

He took to Twitter after the news of his new deal to address his decision to head to MetLife Stadium.

“Probably one of the hardest decisions in my life! Gotta make it count!,” the LSU product wrote.

Alexander will be a welcome addition to the defense in New York, which did not draft a linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft, and which gave up the most yards to opposing offenses at 6,760 last season.

As they look to improve on their porous 4–13 season, his veteran presence on the field and in the locker room should help buoy the youngsters on the roster, such as Sauce Gardener, one of their first-round pick.