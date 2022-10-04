Legendary Jets o-linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney pass away

The Jets lost two former legends, as offensive linemen Jim Sweeney and Marvin Powell died this week, the team said.

Sweeney played 16 seasons in the NFL, alternating between playing center and guard, including spending 11 years with Gang Green. He was notable for his stellar pass protection, as well as his longevity — as he once started 158 consecutive games during his time wearing green and white.

After leaving the Jets in 1994, Sweeney spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks, and three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He was tough,” said Marty Lyons, Sweeney’s former teammate, according to the team’s website. “He was tough to practice against every day. You could count on him every single Sunday. He had a different personality as soon as he crossed over the lines, though. Hard-nosed, tough-football player, a loving caring friend off the field.”

He passed away on Saturday at the age of 60.

Powell, meanwhile, spent 11 years in the NFL as a tackle, including his first nine seasons with the Jets after they selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 1977 Draft.

He was named to five straight Pro Bowls between 1979-83. He would also go on to serve as the president of the NFL Players Association for two years.

“Marvin was one of the best linemen I’ve ever seen,” former Jets wide receiver Wesley Walker said, via the team’s website. “He was just a physical specimen. He was just good. I just loved him.”

After leaving the Jets in 1985, he finished his career with two seasons as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Powell is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, a recognition for his greatness while attending USC.

During the offseasons of his playing career, Powell attended New York Law School, and eventually became a practicing lawyer after his time in the NFL came to a close.

He died Friday of heart failure at the age of 67, according to the Jets.

For more coverage of the Jets, head to amNY.com.