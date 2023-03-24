Jets to meet with top center prospect ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft may be close to a month away, but the New York Jets may have found the perfect fit for their offensive line.

New York is scheduled to meet and has already worked out Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz ahead of the Draft – as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Michael Schmitz is considered the best center prospect coming out of this year’s class.

Pro Football Focus graded Michael Schmitz’s senior season at 92.3 which led all offensive linemen in college football. His 92.6 run-blocking grade is nearly three points higher than the next-closest center.

NFL Draft experts expect Michael Schmitz to be a quality starter within the first couple of years in the league. His closest comp is Ben Jones, a free agent center the Jets have already been linked to in free agency.

The Jets’ lone need along the offensive line is at the center position. While the team signed Wes Schweitzer, the need for a long-term solution to the position is a paramount concern with Aaron Rodgers expected to be traded to the team in the near future.

New York currently owns six picks in the upcoming draft with the highest being the 13th overall pick. While 13 might be a little bit high for the top center prospect, a trade-down to accumulate more draft capital could be on the docket for Gang Green.

John Michael Schmitz is one of the first names formally announced that have visited the Jets during this current draft preparation stage. He certainly won’t be the last, but it’s an important first step and the Jets look to find the next crop of young talent that can put the team over the top in 2023.

