Jets lose Mike White to Dolphins for 2-year deal worth up to $16 million

The New York Jets may be comfortable using Zach Wilson as a backup quarterback in 2023, but their best backup has left for warmer weather.

Mike White, a fan favorite who replaced Wilson in back-to-back years, has signed a 2-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth up to $16 million according to Adam Schefter.

The former fifth-round pick out of Western Kentucky played two seasons in New York, throwing for eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He compiled a 2-5 record as a starter. As a primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa, White could be expected to play even more with the Dolphins starting quarterback’s injury history.

White came in for an injured and benched Zach Wilson for two straight years, and immediately won over the fanbase with his aggressive throws downfield. In seven of the eight contests he started, White threw for over 200 yards. In 10 starts this season, Wilson only threw for over 200 yards four times.

New York is still waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers to determine their offseason plan. While they still have Wilson under contract for another two seasons, the Jets have said before that they would like to have three quarterbacks on their roster.

Arguably their best backup though is now gone to an AFC East rival.

