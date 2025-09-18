What the Jets need to do to turn things around Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The New York Jets’ 2025 season has started with mixed results, with a tough loss in Week 2 to the Buffalo Bills, 30-10. While there were some positive moments in the opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the defeat exposed several issues that must be addressed if the Jets want to be competitive this season.

Defensively, they struggled to contain the Bills’ offense, allowing too many big plays and failing to capitalize on critical stops. They yielded 403 total yards, including 224 on the ground.

The team has shown moments of potential with Justin Fields as quarterback, but there’s been a lack of consistency, especially along the offensive line. The loss of right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a season-ending injury only adds to the concern about their protection and ability to establish a rhythm in the running and passing games.

The New York Jets have the tools to recover, and potentially even bounce back in Week 3 down in Tampa against the Buccaneers despite being without Fields, who will miss Sunday’s tilt with a concussion.

First, they must turn their defense around, and generating more turnovers must be a priority. The defense has struggled to create takeaways — recovering just two fumbles and picking off zero passes — which has limited its ability to shift momentum in games. Being more forceful in coverage and tightening the pass rush will only help them in the long run. However, they must be more disciplined and effective at creating turnovers to reach their full potential.

With Tyrod Taylor under center, the offensive line needs to provide more suitable protection. Fields is more mobile than Taylor, and the starter had been sacked three times and knocked down an additional seven times in his first two games with Gang Green. The next step forward is finding ways to sustain him with more consistent plays from the receivers and tight ends, as they’ve accounted for three drops.

The season is far from over; they have the talent to turn it around in Week 3. What’s needed now is focus, execution, and adjustments. If they can construct those changes, there’s still plenty of time to get things back on track and push for a playoff spot.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com