Aaron Glenn has gotten rid of his two coordinators, after all, as the New York Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the move, which comes over a month after the Jets initially fired their defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks. Following a 3-14 finish to the 2025 season, Glenn and first-year general manager Darren Mougey have also let go of seven other assistant coaches.

Engstrand’s job appeared to be safe, though, as initial reports suggested that he would be stripped of his play-calling duties but still remain at his position. As recently as Monday night, the Jets were linked with former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich as a potential play-calling option under Engstrand.

It remains to be seen if this means Reich is the favorite to take over as offensive coordinator.

During his lone season with Gang Green, Engstrand’s offense was one of the worst in the NFL. They ranked dead last in passing yards and 29th in points scored. The majority of those struggles, however, come from the Jets’ inability to find a franchise quarterback — something that has plagued them for decades without a resolution.

After being tabbed as a potential dual-threat option to build on by Glenn and Mougey, Justin Fields struggled mightily in his chance to run away with that job under center and was benched after Week 11. Career veteran Tyrod Taylor and undrafted rookie Brady Cook could do little to support a rushing attack that ranked 10th in the league.

Engstrand made the jump with Glenn from the Detroit Lions, where he was the team’s passing game coordinator for the previous two seasons.

