Jets, Aaron Glenn’s embarrassment continues in blowout 42-10 loss to Drake Maye, Patriots

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets cannot build a culture with a high turnover rate at head coach, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to justify keeping head coach Aaron Glenn around for another season after this.

Sunday afternoon continued to heap on Gang Green’s embarrassment this season, as the New England Patriots annihilated Glenn’s side 42-10 in the penultimate game of another lost year.

“I always talk about how we play with effort. Today was the one time I felt like our effort wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be,” a dejected Glenn said. “We have to figure that out. We have one more showing.”

Usually in playoff-less seasons — the Jets (3-13) are more than used to that, as this is their 15th straight such campaign — a coaching staff’s job security is judged by incremental improvements that are made as the year progresses. Not only are those steps forward not coming, but Glenn’s Jets are also free-falling at alarming and devastating speeds.

Over their last four games, dating back to Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins, New York has been outscored 153-46.

They did not bother to even show up on Sunday against the Patriots, which has become a concerning theme in recent weeks. New England quarterback Drake Maye was unstoppable, completing 19 of 21 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns before getting pulled with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter of what was a 42-3 ballgame. Obviously, there was no need to risk injury to a quarterback who has helped turn around a Patriots team that went from winning four games last season to a 13-3 record in 2025.

“I’m not worried about them checking out, I’m just more worried about the psyche of seeing [a blowout],” Glenn said of his team. “At some point, it’s not about the score. It’s playing with the pride that you play with.”

He became just the fourth quarterback in franchise history to throw five or more touchdowns in a single game. He also became the first quarterback in the last 40 years to complete at least 90% of his passes (90.5%) with five-plus touchdowns.

Most of Maye’s damage was done in the first half, as he went 17-for-19 for 229 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. It paced a Patriots offense that posted 344 total yards in the first half, which was an NFL high this season. They scored a touchdown on each of their first six drives of the afternoon — that run ending when Maye was pulled late in the third quarter.

“Highly disappointing to allow that team to come out and score on their first six drives,” Glenn said. “Not good.”

It was the second time in three weeks that the Jets’ defense, which fired coordinator Steve Wilks, was dismembered with zero resistance. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence recorded six total touchdowns in a 48-20 smackdown of New York in Week 15.

Breece Hall became the first Jets rusher in a decade to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, doing so behind 111 yards on Sunday. Fifty-nine of those came on a touchdown run down the right sideline on the first play of the fourth quarter. However, the Jets cannot have nice things, and Hall was forced to leave the game shortly after that scoring run due to a leg injury.

Quarterback Brady Cook continues to confirm that the Jets need to swing big to draft a quarterback come April, completing 19 of 33 attempts for 153 yards and an interception.

