3 players to watch in Jets’ preseason opener

New York Jets running back Chris Johnson (21) during NFL football training camp in Cortland, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014. Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

The preseason opener often looks like one of the sloppiest games of football all season. But hey, it’s still football, so Jets fans are allowed to get a little excited for tonight’s game against the Colts.

The starters won’t be out there for long, and there’s a good chance they’ll make a few silly plays — though likely none as ridiculous as the butt fumble. Still, there are a few players Jets fans should itch to see in action.

Chris Johnson

The team’s newest high-profile running back dons the green and white for the first time. He’s unlikely to carry the ball more than a handful of times, so don’t be surprised if his boom-or-bust nature leans more bust at MetLife Stadium. Of course, he could break off an 80-yard run out of nowhere and ignite the fan base.

Eric Decker

The most expensive signing of the offseason begins his quest to prove he’s not just some Peyton Manning-enhanced stat stuffer. The former Broncos wideout could wind up without so much as a look his way — that’s what happened to the Giants’ top receivers on Sunday — but as long as his routes are crisp and he’s getting separation from defensive backs, he’s doing his job at this point.

Jace Amaro

With coach Rex Ryan exercising caution with safety Calvin Pryor (concussion), the tight end is the highest 2014 draft selection healthy enough to play. The second-round pick gives quarterback Geno Smith a big target on checkdowns, something that could be a big part of the first-team offense as it works out the kinks during August.