What does Jets’ QB future look like after benching Justin Fields?

The benching of Justin Fields was an admission by the New York Jets that they addressed the quarterback position incorrectly.

The first-year brain trust of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn should not feel too bad about it. Indeed, this is what Fields was during his time with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers; however, the Jets as a whole have been unable to find a long-term solution at quarterback for decades. One can argue that Ken O’Brien was the last legitimate franchise quarterback four decades ago, although many would say that the Jets have not had one since Joe Namath.

It became abundantly clear rather quickly that Fields was not going to be the answer despite the hopes of him developing into a legitimate dual threat under center at MetLife Stadium. The Jets’ passing offense is the worst in football, while he was leading the charge, featuring a five-game stretch in which he was held to under 120 yards four times.

Veteran career backup Tyrod Taylor is the stopgap for the rest of the season, unless the Jets want to take a look at undrafted rookie Brady Cook. Expectations are understandably low, though.

So, what do the Jets do as they once again face an uncertain future at the quarterback position?

As it stands, they have the No. 5 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft, which will at least put them in play for one of the top talents of a shallow pool of passing prospects.

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza leads the nation with 30 passing touchdowns this season. His 184.8 rating ranks third in the nation, while his 73% completion rating ranks fourth.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson is one of the best deep passers in all of college football, and his ability to limit turnovers is as eye-catching as anything. He’s thrown for 22 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

Those two arms lead an otherwise unimpressive list of options at the draft for the Jets to consider. However, if things remain as they currently stand, New York’s chances of landing one are encouraging.

The Tennessee Titans are slated to have the No. 1 pick for the second straight year, and they took Miami QB Cam Ward last season with that top selection. At No. 2, the Giants have their franchise passer in Jaxson Dart. Now the priority is to surround him with an array of powerful weapons.

If Shedeur Sanders’s audition as the starting quarterback in Cleveland flops, the Browns could very well be back on the market for a passer at No. 3, while the New Orleans Saints’ decision boils down to their faith in rookie Tyler Shough. Then comes the Jets.

The draft will be Gang Green’s best option to address the problem under center, considering the free-agent market does not project to be teeming with legitimate options. Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones will get a big-money deal thanks to his renaissance with the Indianapolis Colts, but then comes a litany of former Jets: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco. Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota are also expected to be on the open market, too.

Not much to write home about, meaning the Jets’ current trajectory could pay dividends down the road.

