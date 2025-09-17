Jets QB Justin Fields out Sunday vs. Buccaneers as he recovers from concussion

Jets quarterback Justin Fields, seen here being tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) and fumbling the ball on Sept. 14, 2025, will miss Gang Green’s next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has a concussion and has been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Aaron Glenn announced Wednesday.

Fields was placed into the league’s concussion protocol after he was hit during the second half of Gang Green’s Week 2 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Rolling out of the pocket, the back of Fields’ head bounced off the turf after being taken down by Joey Bosa.

It ended a disappointing day for the 26-year-old, who was held to just 3-of-11 passing for 27 yards in the first three quarters of the 30-10 loss.

Jets turn to Taylor

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor stepped in for Fields in the fourth quarter. The veteran backup joined the Jets last season after spending the previous two years with the Giants.

He is expected to start in Tampa, and the Jets could elevate Brady Cook from the practice squad to back him up.

Fields is in the first season of a two-year contract with the Jets, where he’s hoping to prove that he can be the kind of franchise quarterback that was expected of him when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

His debut was plenty promising, completing 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and three total touchdowns.