Jets QB situation up in air as Week 15 vs. Jaguars draws near

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets’ quarterback situation is in even more shambles than before, which is saying something.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields would not practice while dealing with injuries.

Taylor, who was starting his third straight game for the benched Fieds, picked up a groin injury toward the end of the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and missed the remainder of the game. Fields is dealing with a knee issue, though seeing him under center after his benching was always considered unlikely.

Upon Taylor’s exit, undrafted rookie Brady Cook played the final three quarters, completing 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards and two interceptions. The Missouri product is getting all of the first-team reps moving forward, while Taylor and Fields will be evaluated later this week.

“I thought he did a pretty good job,” Glenn said of Cook following the game. “It was a tough situation for him with Tyrod going down and him not getting all the reps with the first team, but I thought he came in and did a pretty good job. He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s competitive. He has a number of traits that you want in a QB.”

This in no way was an admission that Cook will start against the AFC South-leading Jaguars. But Glenn did say that the first-team reps “will be good” for the 24-year-old.

To provide depth insurance, the Jets re-signed quarterback Adrian Martinez, who was with the team during the preseason, to the practice squad. He had signed with the Jets in July and appeared in all three exhibition games before getting let go in the team’s final roster cuts. He hooked up with the San Francisco 49ers and even appeared in one game this season, but was cut in November.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com