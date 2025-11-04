Question marks galore for Jets heading into Week 10

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and place kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have won their first game of the season on the bounce. The bye week has passed, and Gang Green will face the Cleveland Browns, against whom they have a great overall record. Then again, who doesn’t have a great record against the Browns?

Head coach Aaron Glenn was still in the Halloween spirit during Monday’s press conference when questions about whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor would be the starting quarterback resumed.

“It helps the quarterback’s confidence when the coach and the player talk about who the guy is,” he said. “Not that I am going to tell it to you guys. That has nothing to do with the coach’s confidence. It’s really hilarious that you keep asking me.”

Glenn kept the answers that the media were prying at to his chest. Why?

“I have my reasons. My conversations with Justin will stay with him. I refuse to tell you guys about the conversations between us.”

Mysterious. One unclear explanation after another.

When asked if star receiver Garrett Wilson will be ready for this Sunday’s matchup with the Browns, Glenn said, “Garrett Wilson is going to practice this week, and I’m excited to see him practice. We will have to see.”

Michael Carter II was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for John Mechie III. Carter had fallen out of favor since Marcus Brownlee came in.

“I think Metchie can help us. Our brand of football really fits him. I would assume healthwise that he is ready to play.”

Glenn revealed that he still has a way to go as a coach, but he’s tried to imprint his vision onto the players since becoming the coach this year.

“I want the players to know that I have an aggressive mentality. I’m going to continue to evolve, and I look forward to my growth as a coach.”

Glenn also confirmed Andre Cisco is out for the season.

