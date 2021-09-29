Jets receiver Jeff Smith in car accident on way to practice Wednesday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was in a car accident Wednesday while on his way to practice, according to multiple reports.

The third-year pass-catcher did not suffer any injuries and is doing “good,” his agent told SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. However, he did not practice on Wednesday and appeared on the team’s injury report.

According to the Associated Press, Smith still came to Jets facilities after the accident, adding that he was “more upset about his new car” than anything — which is an indication that all parties involved in the accident are fine.

Smith has appeared in each of the Jets’ three games this season, catching two passes for 48 yards while doing a bulk of his work with the special teams unit as a gunner on punt coverage.

The 24-year-old has 20 career receptions for 227 yards in 16 games, including four starts.