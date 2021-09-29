Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Jets

Jets receiver Jeff Smith in car accident on way to practice Wednesday

By
0
comments
Posted on
Jeff Smith Jets
Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was in a car accident Wednesday while on his way to practice, according to multiple reports. 

The third-year pass-catcher did not suffer any injuries and is doing “good,” his agent told SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. However, he did not practice on Wednesday and appeared on the team’s injury report. 

According to the Associated Press, Smith still came to Jets facilities after the accident, adding that he was “more upset about his new car” than anything — which is an indication that all parties involved in the accident are fine. 

Smith has appeared in each of the Jets’ three games this season, catching two passes for 48 yards while doing a bulk of his work with the special teams unit as a gunner on punt coverage.

The 24-year-old has 20 career receptions for 227 yards in 16 games, including four starts.

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC