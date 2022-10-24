Jets rookie RB Breece Hall tears ACL, out for the year

The Jets got devastating news on Monday when tests confirmed that rookie running back Breece Hall has torn his ACL, and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hall, who the Jets selected in the second round of the NFL Draft as the first rusher taken off the board, was beginning to show flashes of brilliance in recent weeks, and had been an integral part of Gan Green’s offensive during their current four-game winning streak.

The rookie was carted off the field on Sunday during the team’s win over the Denver Broncos, with observers fearing that his injury was an ACL tear.

Tests have confirmed that #Jets RB Breece Hall did, in fact, tear his ACL as the team feared, source said after the MRI. He also had a meniscus injury. His promising rookie season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

After undergoing tests Monday morning, doctors confirmed that initial diagnosis, and revealed that he also suffered a meniscus injury.

The Iowa State product carried the ball four times for 72 yards prior to that injury, including a 62-yard touchdown run that gave the Jets an initial 7–0 lead. According to Next Gen Stats, Hall reached 21.87 mph on the run.

Wow, #Jets rookie Breece Hall just keeps making plays. 62-yard touchdown! pic.twitter.com/9wp5MLkyup — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

Through his first seven professional games, Hall racked up 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 rushing attempts. That puts him eight in the NFL for most yards gained on the ground.

He was also a major factor in the Jets passing offense, as he caught 19 passes on 31 targets for 218 yards and a touchdown.

“Appreciate the endless love and support! Another step along the journey, see y’all soon,” Hall wrote on Twitter following the confirmation of his injury.

Prior to the injury, Hall was considered among the leading contenders to potentially win Offensive Rookie of the Year for his stellar play.

The Jets will now elevate Michael Carter as their leading running back, with Ty Johnson figuring to get more playing time as well.

