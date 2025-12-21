Jets’ nosedive continues, dominated in 2nd half of 29-6 loss to Saints

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs with the ball against New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor (55) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn and his New York Jets could take a few notes from how a struggling football team like the New Orleans Saints can regroup from a miserable start to the season and actually build some legitimate momentum.

Tied 6-6 in the second quarter, the Saints outscored the Jets 23-0 in the final 31:31 to cruise to a 29-6 victory in Week 16 action on Sunday afternoon down in New Orleans.

The Saints, who started the season 2-10, have now won three straight games, including confidence-building divisional victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Glenn’s Jets (3-12) have now lost three straight and five of their last six.

“It sucks that you lose the game, regardless of the situation, it sucks,” Glenn said. “We have to get back to work next week, continue to play with effort, and continue to find ways to help put our guys in positions to be successful. I know you guys hear that a lot, but that’s one thing we all have to do as a staff.”

Week 16 marked the debut of a new-look defense under coordinator Chris Harris, who took over for the fired Steve Wilks, and little improvement was seen. The Jets followed up the yielding of 82 points in their previous two games by allowing the Saints, who entered Sunday with the worst scoring offense in the NFC, to put up a season-best 29 points.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough put up a career-best 308 yards with one touchdown on 32 of 49 passing. That lone score came with 41 seconds left in the third quarter — a 23-yard connection to Chris Olave — to put New Orleans up 16-6. Olave led all receivers with 10 receptions for 148 yards and two scores.

After two more Saints field goals, Olave got behind the Jets’ defense between the hashmarks and reeled in a 38-yard touchdown from Taysom Hill.

Jets rookie quarterback Brady Cook yet again could not generate much in his second-ever start. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 188 yards and an interception while running for his life for most of the day. The Saints sacked him eight times.

New Orleans out-gained the Jets 412-195, as it is becoming abundantly clear that Cook — an undrafted passer out of Missouri — is not the diamond in the rough that some were hoping him to be. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who returned from a groin injury, backed Cook up on Sunday.

“I think he gives us the best chance to win, but we also want to evaluate where he’s at,” Glenn said of Cook. “That’s a lot of guys on this roster… We had guys who were hurt, the other two quarterbacks, but I do think he’d give us a chance to win. He wouldn’t be in there if he didn’t.”

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com