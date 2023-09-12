Quantcast
Sports

Jets Super Bowl LVIII odds take hit after Aaron Rodgers injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The New York Jets’ Super Bowl aspirations looked as though they died just four snaps into Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the team when the future Hall-of-Famer and four-time NFL MVP fell to the turf in discomfort after being sacked by Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills. 

While the Jets found a way to pull off an improbable victory over the AFC East favorites behind a high-flying defense, the acrobatics of Garrett Wilson, and the walk-off punt return by Xavier Gipson, bad news was just around the corner. 

Rogers suffered a torn Achilles and is done for the 2023 season — his introductory stay in a Jets uniform lasting just 11 minutes in real-time.

With it comes the plummeting of the Jets’ Super Bowl odds.

Jets fear Rodgers tore his Achilles
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Entering Week 1 of the 2023 season, DraftKings had Gang Green listed as the No. 7 favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII at +1600. Following the MRI that confirmed Rodgers’ injury on Tuesday morning, the Jets’ odds to win their first title in 55 years now sits at +6000, which is tied for 16th in the league. 

New York’s defense alone will keep them in ballgames this season and even in the conversation for a Wild Card spot, so will their two-headed ground game of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. But the shaky offensive line that helped seal Rodgers’ fate on Monday night at MetLife Stadium and the uncertainty that still surrounds Zach Wilson and his return to QB1 isn’t inspiring much confidence in the sportsbooks.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

