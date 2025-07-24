Jets get a training camp scare as QB Justin Fields dislocates toe

No Jets fan wanted to see this sight: new quarterback Justin Fields being carted off the practice field on just the second day of training camp.

Despite the grim image that came out of Florham Park, NJ Thursday, Gang Green fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief. Fields was diagnosed with a dislocated toe in his right foot — not the kind of catastrophic injury that befell Aaron Rodgers two seasons ago.

The prognosis for Fields is much better: day-to-day. According to ESPN, he is expected to start Week 1 on Sept. 7 against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Rodgers is set to be under center.

“Justin went down with the right side of his foot,” said head coach Aaron Glenn. “We have an outstanding back in Tyrod [Taylor], who’s been in this league 14 years. With the leadership he brings, we’re all good.”

The 35-year-old journeyman replaced Fields for the remainder of practice. Taylor is about to start his 15th season in the league, and completed each of his three possessions with touchdowns last season as backup to Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s a true vet, right? He’s been in this league for a while but still plays the game like he’s young,” said Alijah Vera-Tucker to the Jets media. “So, it’s always great having him back there. He knows kind of when to step in and be a leader, and, you know, he’s cool, calm, and collected. I’ve always said that about him. So, if it came down to him playing, I’d have no issue with it.”

Fields was injured in just the second play of an 11v11 scrimmage, throwing an incomplete pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert before going down. The 26-year-old is the undisputed starter for the Jets going into the 2025 season, after signing a two-year, $40 million contract as a free agent, replacing Rodgers.

While Taylor is an apt replacement in training, Fields will be missing crucial reps with his new teammates while trying to learn offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s playbook.

He started the Steelers’ first six games of last season after Russell Wilson suffered a calf strain, winning four. However, once the veteran quarterback recovered, Fields immediately dropped in the pecking order.

The dual-threat quarterback is the face of the new regime under first-year head coach Glenn and first-year general manager Darren Mougey, following a turbulent 5-12 season that started as Super Bowl hopefuls and ended in January disappointment.

The trio has a lot of work to do to turn around a Jets franchise that has been floating in the lower realms of the AFC East and holds the longest run in the NFL without a playoff appearance that goes back to 2010.