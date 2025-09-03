Jets game by game predictions for 2025 season

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball against New England Patriots cornerbacks Marcus Jones (25) and Christian Gonzalez (0) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Jets have one of the easier schedules in the NFL this season, as their opponents’ combined 2024 winning percentage of .460 ranks 26th.

It’s a softer introduction for Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields, but is it enough for the Jets to be in the AFC playoff picture?

Here is how we think things will play out in 2025.

2025 Jets game-by-game predictions

Week 1 vs. Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS): Loss

It would be such a Jets-type thing for them to lose to Aaron Rodgers on opening night after moving on from him. The fact of the matter is that Mike Tomlin has Pittsburgh in the playoff hunt every year. He knows how to win these games, and a close one on opening night is no exception.

Week 2 vs. Bills (Sept. 14, 1 p.m., CBS): Loss

The Bills are one of the juggernauts of the conference and the clear-cut favorite to run away with the AFC East. That’s not to say the Jets can’t keep it close at home. Buffalo is just too good, though.

Week 3 @ Buccaneers (Sept. 21, 1 p.m., FOX): Loss

The Buccaners are a popular playoff pick this year, and it’s easy to see why. Baker Mayfield has plenty of offensive firepower at his disposal. If the defense can take a step forward, the NFC South should be a cakewalk for them.

Week 4 @ Dolphins (Sept. 29, 7:15 p.m., ESPN): Win

The Dolphins proved last year that they cannot be trusted, and an early bobble at home against the Jets could launch them into the throes of chaos. But this is the Jets’ best chance to pick up their first win of the season.

Week 5 vs. Cowboys (Oct. 5, 1 p.m., FOX): Loss

Yes, the Cowboys are off. We have them losing to the Giants in Week 2. But the shock of trading Micah Parsons will have worn off by then, and this is still a team that should be in the NFC Wild Card picture.

Week 6 vs. Broncos in London (Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network): Loss

The Broncos had the No. 3 defense in the NFL last season, and they’re gearing up for 2025 with one of the top units, once again. They are stacked from top to bottom, and it could be a nightmare trip across the pond for Fields and Co.

Week 7 vs. Panthers (Oct. 19, 1 p.m., FOX): Win

The Panthers are still very bad, but Bryce Young at least showed signs of figuring it all out. Still, things are very wrong if the Jets lose to Carolina at home.

Week 8 @ Bengals (Oct. 26, 1 p.m., CBS): Loss

Can the Jets outscore Joe Burrow and his embarrassment of playmaking riches? I don’t think so, even with the Bengals’ defense being a significant question mark.

Week 9: Bye

Week 10 vs. Browns (Nov. 9, 1 p.m., CBS): Win

Cleveland’s quarterback situation is a mess. Joe Flacco is the starter for now, but Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders are waiting in the wings. There isn’t much of a supporting cast around them. The Jets should cruise.

Week 11 @ Patriots (Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video): Loss

The Jets will have to go to Foxboro to face Mike Vrabel, the head coach that they so badly wanted, but could not get. Hey, as long as it doesn’t turn into another Bill Belichick-like fiasco, it should be OK. Gang Green drops this one on the road, but they’ll get them back later in the season.

Week 12 @ Ravens (Nov. 23, 1 p.m., CBS): Loss

It doesn’t matter how much the Jets’ defense improves because it’s virtually impossible to stop Lamar Jackson. Add his prowess with the bruising Derrick Henry in the backfield, and Baltimore should be making a push for the AFC Championship Game this season.

Week 13 vs. Falcons (Nov. 30, 1 p.m., FOX): Loss

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jets pulled this one out, but the Falcons showed a ton of promise when Michael Penix was under center. In the three games he started, Atlanta scored 34, 24, and 38 points. This is a potential Wild Card team that will squeak a win out on the road.

Week 14 vs. Dolphins (Dec. 7, 1 p.m., CBS): Win

A season sweep of the Dolphins? Perhaps I’m down on them more than most, but Miami feels as though it is teetering on the brink of total collapse.

Week 15 @ Jaguars (Dec. 14, 1 p.m., CBS): Win

It’s now or never for Trevor Lawrence, who is being paid like a top-tier quarterback but has not played like one yet. A new coaching regime could unlock improvements, but the Jaguars have to show me something in order to gain the trust of picking them to win this game. For now, I’m taking the Jets in a close one.

Week 16 @ Saints (Dec. 21, 1 p.m., CBS): Win

As we previously mentioned in our Giants schedule breakdown, the Saints’ quarterback situation is a nightmare following the retirement of Derek Carr. Suddenly, the Jets are rolling late in the season.

Week 17 vs. Patriots (Dec. 28, 1 p.m., CBS): Win

Another close one, but the Jets pull it out at home, which will also put them clear ahead of the Patriots for third place in the division. Not much of a consolation prize, but it’s something.

Week 18 @ Bills (TBD): Loss

Unless the Bills are sitting all their starters on the last day of the season, the Jets’ four-game win streak will be snapped.

Final record: 7-10

