Jets sign Pro Bowl OT Duane Brown to replace Mekhi Becton after injury

The Jets are signing offensive tackle Duane Brown, a multi-time Pro Bowler, after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a season-ending injury, according to reports.

Brown has played 15 years in the NFL, first with the Houston Texans, and most recently a 5-year stint with the Seahawks. He was named to 5 Pro Bowl rosters — including last year, when he protected then-Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in 2021.

He joins the Jets on a 2-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown will fill the hole left by Becton, who suffered an avulsion fracture to his right knee cap on Aug. 1, and was ruled out for the season.

“Since minicamp he’s been working his tail off,” head coach Robert Saleh said of Becton after his injury. “For this new injury to happen it makes everybody in the entire organization sick for him because we know how hard he’s been going at it since minicamp.”

Brown was considered one of the top remaining free agents remaining, and Jets fans were hoping for a player of his caliber to step in on the offensive line.

As Connor Houghes of SNY noted, Brown has highly-coveted by multiple teams, including those with playoff aspirations, but ultimately chose to join Gang Green to play under Saleh.

He will now protect sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson, who was sacked the 3rd-most times of any signal caller in the league as a rookie, with opposing defenders tackling him behind the line of scrimmage 44 times.

Brown will also block in the running game for rookie Breece Hall, who the Jets selected early in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft — which made him the first rusher off the board.

The Jets boasted a lackluster running attack during their 4–13 season last year, as they combined for 1,667 yards on the ground. That was the 6th-least in the NFL.

Off the field, Brown was cuffed by police for allegedly brandishing a firearm at Los Angeles International Airport in July.