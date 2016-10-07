Jets-Steelers doesn’t look good for Gang Green on Sunday

Here are the top three reasons to worry.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown nine interceptions in his past two games. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

New York Jets fans, it’s OK to avert the eyes this Sunday when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game just doesn’t look poised to go Gang Green’s way.

So much as gone wrong for the Jets (1-3) the last two weeks that there’s little reason for optimism against the Steelers (3-1), who are coming off a 43-14 drubbing of the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.

Here are the top three reasons to worry entering the game against AFC North leaders.

Fitz-tragic

The Chiefs picked off Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick six times in Week 3, and the Seattle Seahawks intercepted three more in last Sunday’s 27-17 loss.

Fitzpatrick ranks 32nd in the NFL in Pro Football Focus’ overall rating, just behind Patriots’ third-string passer Jacoby Brissett. It’s not getting ugly watching him; it already is.

One has to think another poor outing will have Geno Smith warming up. That, somehow, will be a welcome sight for a fan base that hasn’t enjoyed what its seen from Smith, either.

Offense of Steel

Pittsburgh possesses as prolific an offense as the NFL can boast. The Steelers built a 22-0 lead within 14 minutes and extended it to 36-0 early in the third quarter.

Playmakers at quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger), running back (Le’Veon Bell) and wide receiver (Antonio Brown) are capable of changing the course of a game with one play. The Jets, based on recent play, aren’t equipped to stop them.

Unless Gang Green’s front four can make Roethlisberger’s day miserable and swarm Bell at the line of scrimmage, Sunday’s game could be a mess.

Health issues

Darrelle Revis has not played well this season, but one has to believe he’s better than his understudy at cornerback. That’s why fans should be concerned about Revis not practicing Wednesday or Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

He’s not the only key contributor who could sit out Sunday’s game. Wideout Eric Decker is dealing with a torn rotator cuff that kept him out last week, and starting right guard Brian Winters is recovering from a concussion.