Jets OC Tanner Engstrand confident in turnaround despite bitter disappointment of 0-7 start

New York Jets 09/10/2025. Training Session New York Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand during the training session, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for New York Jets at the Grove Hotel, Chandler s Cross, United Kingdom on 9 October 2025. Chandler s Cross Grove Hotel Hertfordshire United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23013-0015No Use Switzerland. No Use Germany. No Use Japan. No Use Austria

New York Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is understandably disappointed about how horrendous his offense has been amidst an 0-7 start to the 2025 season.

Only three other times in franchise history has a Jets team started this poorly, and Engstrand’s offense is shouldering much of the blame. They have not scored a touchdown in each of their last two games, and quarterback Justin Fields has floundered in this system.

It’s gotten so bad that after completing just six of 12 passes for 46 yards in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers — one week after he threw for 45 yards against the Denver Broncos in London — Fields was benched at halftime for Tyrod Taylor.

“I’m disappointed for our team that we’re sitting here at 0-7, not just individually for Justin,” Engstrand said on Thursday. “I’m disappointed that I haven’t been able to help deliver wins on a consistent basis for the team, not just Justin individually. There’s always going to be questions around the quarterback; it’s the main focal point of the team. But it’s about the unit, the team, and us finding ways to get better and improve.”

Engstrand, who was the passing-game coordinator for the Detroit Lions before making the jump to New York with head coach Aaron Glenn, is keeping his boss’s game plan regarding the quarterback position close to the vest ahead of their Week 8 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Regardless of whether it’s FIelds or Taylor under center, the Jets should see an uptick in aerial production on Sunday, considering the Bengals are allowing 257 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL this season.

“My confidence level is at an all-time high,” Engstrand said. “I have total confidence in the outfit. The attitude that they put forward, the way they show up to work in the office, in the meeting room, on the practice field. I have the utmost confidence in all of our players and all of our group that we can turn this thing around and find a way to get ourselves in the win column.”

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com