Jets task: Halt Big Ben’s amazing play

There’s no sugarcoating it. The Jets’ Week 10 matchup against the Steelers (6-3) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium looks like a disaster waiting to happen. The result of a porous Jets (1-8) secondary looking to stop Ben Roethlisberger’s historic run could be cringe-inducingly bad.

It’s not just Big Ben and his 12 touchdown passes over the past two games that Gang Green must worry about. Pittsburgh’s offense has more than a few weapons in its arsenal. These are the five biggest threats, aside from Roethlisberger himself.

Antonio BrownThe NFL’s top receiver this season leads with 71 catches and 996 receiving yards, and he’s also caught eight touchdowns — three over the past two games. Whether it’s Marcus Williams, Phillip Adams or Josh Thomas who tries to cover him, it’s hard to envision Brown not going off for a monster game.

Le’Veon Bell Only DeMarco Murray of the Cowboys and Arian Foster of the Texans have more yards on the ground this season than Bell’s 711. He’s not much of a touchdown threat — just three all season — but that’s largely because Roethlisberger has thrown for 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions all season.

Martavis BryantNot familiar with him? That’s understandable. The rookie receiver out of Clemson has appeared in just three games. But in his past two, he caught a combined four TDs from Big Ben. Of his 10 NFL receptions, five have resulted in scores. Learn his name.

Markus WheatonThe Steelers’ true No. 2 wideout, Wheaton has five receptions for 395 yards this year, although the second-year pro hadn’t reached the end zone until nabbing a touchdown reception in each of the past two games. He’s starting to come around with Roethlisberger’s resurgence.

Heath MillerThe veteran tight end ranks third on the Steelers with 35 receptions, behind only Brown and Bell (47). Roethlisberger’s reliable safety valve has caught 42 career TDs, mostly from Big Ben. The Jets haven’t performed well against many tight ends this year, and Miller may be no different.