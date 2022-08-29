Jets to cut QB Chris Streveler as Mike White wins backup battle

The Jets are releasing quarterback Chris Streveler, who had become a fan-favorite during preseason during Zach Wilson’s absence with a torn meniscus and bone bruise, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team informed Streveler of their decision, which will take effect on Tuesday.

Streveler had served as Gang Green’s 3rd-stringer during training camp, as Wilson remained out, and Joe Flacco took on the starting role.

Mike White, a veteran journeyman, has been Flacco’s backup, and took snaps as the 2nd-stringer over the last 2 preseason games, and during practice.

Streveler played well during the team’s preseason games, and outplayed White in the pair’s limited time on the field.

His 8 completions on 11 attempts for 119 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in their 2nd preseason game turned heads, as he led Gang Green to a comeback victory.

Still, that wasn’t enough for the Jets coaches, who will stick with White as their main backup to Flacco.

Wilson will likely return in the first few weeks, which will relegate Flacco to a backup, and White to 3rd-string duties.

That leaves Streveler as the odd man out, and he will be searching for a new team come Tuesday — the latest cut as the Jets look to trim their roster down to the 53-man limit for the official kickoff of the season.

Gang Green will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11 during Week 1 of the NFL season.