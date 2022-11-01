Jets trade DE Jacob Martin to the Broncos

The Jets traded defensive end Jacob Martin to the Denver Broncos, clearing space on their talent-rich defense.

Gang Green received a pick-swap in the deal — giving their fourth-round pick in 2024 to Denver, and getting back the Broncos 2024 fifth-round pick. That will allow them to make a selection one-round earlier in that draft.

Martinhas not been a huge factor this season for New York, recording 1.5 sacks and eight tackles. He also has recorded four quarterback hits.

The 26-year-old defender came to the NFL as a sixth round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks, and was later traded to the Houston Texans.

Martin joined Gang Green in the 2022 offseason, when he inked a three-year $16.5 million contract with the Jets.

Despite that, he found himself behind several other defenders this season, with Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers getting most of the nods at the defensive end position, and Sheldon Rankins and Quinnen Williams dominating the defensive tackle position.

The Jets defense has been very solid this year, giving up 2,491 total yards to opposing offenses (seventh-best in the NFL), and have recorded 21 sacks (tied for 10th-most).

With Martin seeing little playing time, general manager Joe Douglas sent him to Denver to acquire a better draft position just before the trade deadline.

“Thank you for everything @nyjets. Wish nothing but the best for the guys in that organization,” Martin tweeted.

With the deadline to trade players now past, the Jets did not make some other moves that were rumored to be in the works.

Wide receivers Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims will remain with Gang Green, despite having requested to be traded.

The Jets are 5–3 on the year, and will face off with the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

