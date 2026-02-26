Jets trading Jermaine Johnson to Titans for T’Vondre Sweat

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey has let it be known that his team is open for business at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and Thursday brought the first big move in the trading of edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

Johnson was one of the last distinguished members of Gang Green’s defense from Robert Saleh’s previous regime. He was a Pro Bowler in 2023 when he posted a career-high 7.5 sacks, but was sidelined in 2024 because of a torn Achilles. He posted three sacks last season.

A move to Tennessee provides a reunion with Saleh, who has taken over as head coach this offseason. Ex-Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton is also with the Titans.

The Jets are getting a 24-year-old Sweat, who specializes in stopping the run. Over his first two seasons in the NFL, the 6-foot-4, 366-pound interior lineman has three sacks and eight tackles for loss. He will be part of the plan to rebuild the inside of the defensive line after trading Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in November.

He is also far more cost-effective than Johnson, who was set to make $13.4 million in 2026. Sweat is due $1.66 million in 2026, the penultimate season of his rookie contract. After the trade, the Jets have an estimated $91.1 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

