Jets deal Quinnen Williams to Cowboys in trade-deadline fire sale

The New York Jets’ abbreviated fire sale claimed another major foundational piece of their defense, as tackle Quinnen Williams was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

In return, the Jets received a 2026 second-round draft pick, a 2027 first-rounder, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Williams, considered by many to be the best player on the Jets’ roster, is among the best defensive tackles in football. He is under contract through the 2027 season after inking a four-year, $96 million deal in 2023.

The 28-year-old has 32 tackles, one sack, and three forced fumbles this season, which will provide a jolt to a Cowboys defense that struggled to stabilize after dealing superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before the start of the 2025 season.

The Williams deal came shortly after the Jets traded away another star member of their defense, cornerback Sauce Gardner, to the Indianapolis Colts for a package featuring two first-round draft picks. Dallas also acquired linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

Williams was named to three straight Pro Bowls and boasts 40 sacks in 98 career games.

Smith comes to the Jets having appeared in just five games this season, with three total tackles — a significant downgrade for a team that now faces a significant rebuild moving forward under first-year general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.

