Jets trade star CB Sauce Gardner to Colts for 2 first-round draft picks

The New York Jets sold one of the key members of their defense ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, sending star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027, along with second-year wide receiver AD Mitchell.

In an instant, the 25-year-old went from a fixture of the franchise’s future to joining a legitimate contender in the 7-2 Colts, who were looking to bolster their defense for the stretch run of the season.

Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension in July to stay with the Jets over the summer in what was supposed to be the continued culture change that came with the arrivals of new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.

Instead, the Jets are 1-7 as they emerge from their bye week and approach Week 10, among their worst starts in franchise history.

It is abundantly clear that a significant overhaul is in order for a roster that is severely lacking. Obtaining a pair of first-round picks will help stock the war chest of young talent, accelerating the process.

Gardner was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2022 and quickly rose to stardom by winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Even while his production had grown inconsistent in recent years, he was still considered to be one of the top cornerbacks in football. It’s why Mougey opted to invest in Gardner one day after agreeing to an extension with another star of the franchise’s future, wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Now, Gardner is on his way out of town just four months after agreeing to that extension.

