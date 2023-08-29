Quantcast
Jets unveil first 53-man roster for 2023 season

Jets 53-man roster announced
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It’s been a long time since the New York Jets have been considered true contenders in the AFC, let alone the NFL. Yet, with Aaron Rodgers in tow, and a roster brimming with top talent, Gang Green finds themselves with expectations that haven’t been thrust on their shoulders in decades. 

Before we start thinking about how far the Jets could go, or what the team needs to do to beat the Buffalo Bills in Week One, there is a matter of procedure the team needs to get through first. Tuesday afternoon saw the Jets cut their roster down to the NFL-required 53-man room. 

Today, we go through who made the first iteration of the roster as announced by the team Tuesday afternoon

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson (2)

RB: Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda (4)

WR: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Mecole Hardman, Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson, Irv Charles (7)

TE: Tyler Conklin, CJ Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah (4)

OL: Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell, Billy Turner, Laken Tomlinson, AVT, Wes Schweitzer, Joe Tippmann, Connor McGovern, Carter Warren (10)

DE: Jermaine Johnson, JFM, Carl Lawson, Bryce Huff, Will McDonald, Micheal Clemons (6)

DT: Quinnen Williams, Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas (4)

LB: CJ Mosley, Quincy Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Chazz Surratt, Zaire Barnes (5)

CB: Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, MCII, Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee, *Brandin Echols* (5)

S: Jordan Whitehead, Tony Adams, Ashtyn Davis, Adrian Amos (4)

ST: Greg Zuerlein, Thomas Hennessy (2)

Jets roster
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) calls to his teammates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Notes

  • Brandin Echols is suspended for a game and will not count on the team’s initial 53-man roster to begin the 2033 season.
  • The release of Tim Boyle does not mean he is away from the organization. By the new league rule, the Jets can have a third quarterback not count on the final gameday roster. This means he can be placed on the practice squad and be suited up for game day. 
  • Everyone outside of Carter Warren, Wes Schweitzer, and Kenny Yeboah participated in the Jets’ practice today. Lawson, Lazard, Hall, and Cook all were back at practice after numerous injuries. 
  • Thomas Morstead was a surprise release after a strong preseason however it is unlikely that he’ll be a free agent for long. New York has two weeks to find a punter or add them to the practice squad. 

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

