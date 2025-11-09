Jets special teams unit stars in 27-20 over Browns in Week 10

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Kene Nwangwu (34) scores a first quarter touchdown on a kickoff return against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Jets secured consecutive wins for the first time dating back to early in the 2024 season after a 27-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

New York’s special teams was all over the win by with a pair of touchdowns, the first time the Jets have scored a kick return and a punt return for a touchdown in the same game.

It was a remarkably inspiring win for Gang Green just days after they traded away defensive stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in the franchise’s latest attempt at a rebuild.

Browns strike first, but Jets hit hardest in first quarter

Browns tight end David Njoku caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel for the first touchdown on the afternoon. Gabriel marched Cleveland’s offense on a nine-play, 95-yard drive resulting in the scoring pass to his veteran tight end for a 6-0 lead in the game’s opening five minutes. Andre Szmyt added the point after touchdown (PAT) for a 7-0 lead for Cleveland.

New York trailed for 13 seconds as Kene Nwangwu took the ensuing kickoff, dashed past the Browns’ special teams unit, and walked into the painted turf for a 99-yard touchdown for a 7-6 game. Nick Folk converted the PAT for a tied game, 7-7.

The revamped Jets defense made a defense stand on the following Browns possession, resulting in a punt from the Browns’ Corey Bojorquez to Isaiah Williams. The 24-year-old wide receiver took the punt, imitated Nwangwu’s run, and found the end zone following a 74-yard return for a touchdown and a 13-7 advantage. Folk added the PAT for a 14-7 lead for the hometown Jets.

Browns, Jets are equal at halftime

Early in the second quarter, the Browns needed just one play for Gabriel to connect with Jerry Jeudy on a 22-yard touchdown pass to the end zone to swing the game even at 14 even once again following a successful PAT.

Nick Folk had his first chance at a traditional field goal, following an 11-play, 64-yard drive that ripped nearly seven minutes off the clock in the second quarter. However, the drive stalled and force Jets head coach Aaron Glenn to send on the field goal unit for the 26-yard field goal attempt. Folk drove the ball through the rainy weather to restore the Jets lead at 17-14. Cleveland responded with a seven-play, 34-yard drive in 45 seconds to allow Szmyt to connect on a 45-yard field goal to tie the contest, 17-17, at MetLife Stadium.

Hall scores a massive touchdown, defense does the rest

Breece Hall finished the day with 83 yards on 21 carries, but his biggest play came early in the fourth quarter on a screen pass from Justin Fields. On the eighth play of drive that transitioned the third and fourth quarters, Fields located Hall on a 42-yard touchdown to give New York a 24-17 lead with 14:12 to play in the regulation.

The Jets defense sacked Gabriel on fourth down to turn the ball over on downs on the following possession. New York took four minutes off the clock on a field-goal-scoring drive to extend the lead to 27-17. Cleveland’s kicker sailed a 29-yard field goal through the uprights with 2:57 left in the game. The Browns’ defense got the stop, but jumped on the fourth-down fake play call from Fields to give New York a free first down and the one-score win for its second victory of the 2025 season.

For more on the Jets and the NFL, visit AMNY.com.