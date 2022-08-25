Jets hold of hope for Zach Wilson in Week 1, while Mike White gets backup reps for now

Jets coach Robert Saleh kept the door open for a potential return of Zach Wilson in Week 1, as the 2nd-year signal caller continues dealing with a torn meniscus and bone bruise — saying they will make a decision in the days leading up to their Sept. 11 opening day.

“He looks good. He’s locked in with all the meetings,” said Saleh. “I feel like we can wait until the week-of. So we’ll have all those discussions.”

Wilson suffered the injury to his right leg during the team’s opening preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and has been absent from participating in practice since, but Saleh assured reporters that the 22-year-old is actively preparing in every way he can.

“He’s meeting extra with [quarterbacks coach Rob] Calanrese and [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFluer,” said the coach.

“Because of the knee, he can’t get too close [to practice]. So he’s out there watching practice. And obviously he’s in all the meetings,” Saleh added. “But, once he gets on his feet, and can stand for hours at a time, he’ll be much closer.”

In Wilson’s absence, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has taken over the starting role, and will play to begin the team’s preseason matchup against the Giants on Sunday.

If Flacco plays during the Jets’ Week 1 game, that would pit him against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2013.

“We’re gonna run our stuff, so it doesn’t really matter,” Saleh said. “[Flacco] is a calming figure back there. He’s very confident; he runs the huddle; everyone is on the same page.”

“He’s a veteran, he’s been-there, done-that.”

Meanwhile, fellow veteran Mike White served as the team’s backup quarterback during the Jets’ joint practice with the Giants on Thursday, despite signal caller Chris Streveler outplaying White during the first 2 preseason games.

“We feel really good about him,” the coach said of White. “Like I’ve said all along, we feel really good about our quarterbacks.”

