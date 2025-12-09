JG Pageau back in Islanders’ lineup after injury layoff

Nov 20, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck defended by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson (20) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

ELMONT, NY — New York Islanders forward JG Pageau is back in the lineup following an eight-game absence due to an upper-body injury, he and head coach Patrick Roy confirmed on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena.

“I’m excited to join the group,” Pageau said. “It’s never fun to be on the sideline and watching your teammates battling. They’ve been playing some super good hockey, and I feel extremely excited to join the group and be able to come back to battle with them.”

Normally a third-line center, Pageau took line rushes on Tuesday morning on the right wing of New York’s second line alongside Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee.

Head coach Patrick Roy said the play of the third line, specifically rookie center Cal Ritchie, made it impossible for Pageau to go back there. It will be up to Pageau and Barzal to delegate face-off duties on the ice.

“It’s nice to have him back,” Roy said of Pageau. “He’s an important player, and he plays a huge role for us. I’m excited to see him. [Pageau and Barzal] played so well together last year… Sometimes you just have to take advantage of the opportunity. We try different things… they had good moments together. So let’s give it a shot.”

Pageau has six goals with six assists in 22 games this season, entering Tuesday night’s action. He is a key face-off man and penalty killer.

