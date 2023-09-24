Joe Namath blasts Jets’ coaching staff, Zach Wilson during 15-10 loss to Patriots

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

EAST RUTHERFORD — Turns out it’s not just New York Jets fans who have had enough of the recent play the last couple of weeks.

During the Jets’ eventual 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday evening, Hall-of-Fame quarterback Joe Namath took to Twitter/X to voice his displeasure about where the team is currently at.

“If the team doesn’t start playing better you’ve gotta start looking at the coaches and general manager,” Namath said.

Namath live-tweeted for most of the first half that saw New York record more punts (7) than first downs (4). Among the chief complaints from the Jets’ all-time passer was the current signal-caller for Gang Green.

Zach Wilson finished his second start of the season in abysmal fashion. The former second-overall pick from three years ago finished 18/36 passing for 157 yards and one touchdown drive that came late in the game. Wilson also took three sacks in which he appeared to hold onto the ball too long and struggled to read the field throughout the loss.

“I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position,” Namath stated in another tweet.

If Namath or Jets fans were done with the play of Wilson through three weeks, it doesn’t look like there are going to be any changes just yet. Following the 15th straight loss to the rival Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh stated that he would continue to be the team’s starting quarterback.

“Right now Zach gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh explained.

It may not be just the play from Wilson or the coaching of Saleh either. New York’s offense looked stale throughout Sunday’s loss (which Namath also noted) due to the lack of creativity from Nathaniel Hackett’s play-calls.

Hackett was hired to be the offensive coordinator along with Aaron Rodgers. Since Rodgers’ Achilles injury though, the Jets have appeared to be taking a more conservative approach to their offensive game plan. That approach has left New York’s offense to fail to produce over 20 offensive points this season. In fact, they have decreased their point total in each of the first three games of the season.

Despite all the concerns currently being shown on the field, it appears the Jets believe they can turn this around as the early portion of the season ends.

“We can’t point fingers at each other. Just think of ways we could have impacted the game. We have to be our toughest critics,” Sauce Gardner said after the game.

New York has the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next week, and the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles shortly after. There’s very little time for the offense to turn a corner at this point. With little time, and few adjustments being made, it appears that New York’s most popular player of all time is already considering the possibility of a changing of leadership.

While the locker room may have Saleh’s back, it’s clear that frustration continues to mount for both the organization and their fanbase.

And they’re running out of time to fix it.

