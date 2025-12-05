Mets trade rumors: Joe Ryan a top target to bolster rotation

Sep 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are in on Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan as they continue to scour every corner of the market to fix their broken rotation.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are circling a Twins team that is expected to continue the firesale that began during the trade deadline in July.

Ryan, 29, posted a 3.42 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 194 strikeouts in a career-high 171 innings in 2025.

He is not the only member of the Twins that the Mets could be in on, as well. In need of outfield help after dealing Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton might also be had on the trade market after reportedly softening his stance that he would remain a Twin for life.

Ryan would immediately slot near the top of the Mets’ rotation alongside Nolan McLean, whose barnstorming two-month MLB debut already has him approaching ace status.

The picture of the rotation is still murky behind him, though. Clay Holmes performed admirably in his first year as a starter and projects to be a bona fide No. 3 or 4 arm in a good rotation. But Sean Manaea failed to recapture his 2024 magic after dealing with injuries, and David Peterson’s All-Star first-half of 2025 led to a nosedive in production late.

The future of Kodai Senga remains uncertain after a second-straight season was derailed by injuries, only for him to return and completely lose his feel for his mechanics. It prompted a demotion to Triple-A toward the end of the season, and the Mets are believed to be shopping him despite the 32-year-old right-hander’s insistence that he wants to stay in Queens.

While Ryan is projected as a front-line starter, there are other big names that could be available on the trade market this winter, including two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, former NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

