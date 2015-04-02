Joe Torre to throw out first pitch at Yankees’ Opening Day

The Yankees will get a taste of their last dynasty days at the season opener.

Former Yankee manager Joe Torre throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Chicago White Sox as Hiroki Kuroda #18 looks on at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 23, 2014. Photo Credit: Instagram/@loriloughlin

Former manager Joe Torre will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Yankees’ 1:05 p.m. game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

In other Opening Day festivities, the United States Military Academy at West Point Band will perform the national anthem while 75 West Point Cadets unfurl a giant American flag on the field.

Broadway star Paul Nolan, currently in “Doctor Zhivago,” will perform “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch.

After the game, Torre, who led the Yankees to four World Series titles in 12 seasons as manager, will receive the “Pride of the Yankees Award” at the 36th Annual Homecoming Dinner.

Last August, the Yankees retired Torre’s No. 6 jersey and put a plaque of him in Monument Park.

Torre’s managerial record with the Yankees was 1,173-767. His victory total is second to Joe McCarthy (1,460).