John Cena’s final RAW brings WWE history home to Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden is WWE’s signature home, and on Monday, Nov. 17, it hosts a true TV goodbye: John Cena’s Final RAW, billed by MSG as his “last time ever performing at The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Whether he wrestles or just takes the mic, the night is set up as a New York curtain call on the flagship. MSG has framed WWE eras for decades, and Cena is fourth on RAW’s all-time appearance leaders, which is why a TV send-off in New York carries real weight. For why this building has mattered so much to him, see our companion list of Cena’s top MSG moments.

This is the final RAW stop of his farewell run. It lands one week after his last hometown show in Boston on Nov. 10, where he defeated Dominik Mysterio to become the new Intercontinental Champion, his last piece in completing the Grand Slam as a WWE Champion. He now walks into New York as Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career. RAW airs live on Netflix at 8 pm.

The setup and the stakes

This is Cena’s very last RAW as a performer, with the company funneling the story toward who gets the honor of facing him in his final match, decided by the “Last Time Is Now” tournament. From here, the road runs through Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, Nov. 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, then into Cena’s career finale at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The “Last Time Is Now” tournament will decide Cena’s opponent for Dec. 13, and bouts are set for the Garden: GUNTHER vs. NXT’s Je’Von Evans and Solo Sikoa vs. a mystery opponent. Additional pieces of the bracket are expected to shake out on Nov. 14’s Friday Night SmackDown before RAW at MSG.

New York card notes you should know

Women’s Intercontinental Title match: Becky Lynch will defend against Maxxine Dupri at MSG, a continuation of their recent TV run-ins (including a DQ finish that kept the belt on Becky).

Cena’s presence: WWE is promoting him for the show as Intercontinental Champion, fresh off a hometown show in Boston. Expect an in-ring address at the very least, with the tournament story front and center.

WarGames drumbeat (and the AJ Lee chatter)

With Survivor Series: WarGames two weeks away, watch for women’s teams to take shape. Outlets have reported early plans at various points that floated AJ Lee opposite Becky Lynch, alongside names like IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Nothing is official yet; treat it as a rumor until WWE announces teams on SmackDown/RAW. WarGames is the two-ring, one-cage match with staggered entries until all participants are in, then it’s pin/submission to finish.

What to know

When/where: Monday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Limited seats remain.

Watch: Live on Netflix (RAW’s weekly home).

What’s next: Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29 (Petco Park, San Diego), Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Dec. 13 (Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.)

