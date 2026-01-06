Ravens fire John Harbaugh as Giants get mega head coaching target

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ biggest and best head-coaching target emerged on Tuesday when John Harbaugh was fired by the Baltimore Ravens following their 26-24 loss in Week 18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers that eliminated them from playoff contention.

It was the first time since 2021 that Harbaugh and Baltimore failed to reach the postseason.

The 63-year-old ranks 12th in NFL history with 193 victories over 18 seasons, all with the Ravens, and guided the NFC North franchise to a Super Bowl title in 2012. He made the playoffs 12 times, though Baltimore made just one AFC Championship Game appearance since 2013.

Still, a coach of this stature would be an enormous get for a Giants team that has been one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional teams in recent years.

Big Blue has won just seven games over the last two seasons and has had just one winning campaign in its last nine. General manager Joe Schoen, the architect of the franchise over the last four years, is getting one more chance by ownership to claw his way out of his own mess. That includes leading the search for the team’s new head coach.

Former head coach Kevin Stefanski, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Annarumo, and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph are having interviews lined up with the Giants, per the New York Post. Interim head coach Mike Kafka, who took over for Brian Daboll after he was fired in Week 10, will also get a chance to talk to team brass.

The Giants have also requested an interview with Arizona Cardinals head coach and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

The list of other potential candidates is a significant one, ranging from former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to former Big Blue linebacker and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

For more on John Harbaugh and the Giants, visit AMNY.com