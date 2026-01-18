John Harbaugh immediately pulling Giants out of decade-long depths of despair

Of course, it’s far too early to liken the New York Giants’ hiring of John Harbaugh to that of Bill Parcells 43 years ago.

But it is understandable to feel that way, isn’t it?

Big Blue finalized its deal with the long-time Baltimore Ravens boss and Super Bowl-winning head coach on Saturday, inking the future Hall of Famer to a five-year, $100 million contract.

What a bargain.

You cannot put a price on what the 63-year-old’s presence immediately does to a franchise that has been destitute for so long. Since their Super Bowl XLVI win in February of 2012, the Giants have made the playoffs twice in 14 years. They have won just seven games over the last two seasons, and over the last 10 years, only the dysfunctional Jets have dropped more games than the Giants’ 109.

Since two-time Super Bowl winner Tom Coughlin’s departure, the head-coaching ranks have been shambolic, with team brass trying to catch lightning in a bottle with three first-time hires (Ben McAdoo, Joe Judge, Brian Daboll). General manager Joe Judge, who somehow survived despite the last two seasons, thankfully bucked that trend the moment Harbaugh became available.

With it comes an immediate culture shift.

Harbaugh’s 193 wins rank 12th in NFL history. He made the playoffs in 12 of his 18 years with the Ravens, where he developed quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson into stars. He has the opportunity to do that again with rookie Jaxson Dart, who electrified despite the erratic leadership of Daboll and interim head coach Mike Kafka.

With his experienced presence, he’s projected not only to stabilize the organization but also to maximize the roster’s surprising number of foundational pieces. Dart has the bulldozing rookie running back, Cam Skattebo, in the backfield. Out wide is Malik Nabers, who put together one of the best rookie showings by a wide receiver in NFL history, only to go down with a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4 of 2025.

The defense is teeming with playmakers, especially up front. Dexter Lawrence is the anchor of the defensive line, while on the edge, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and rookie Abdul Carter can form a devastating pass-rushing trio.

With an anticipated abundance of cap space to work with, Harbaugh finally makes the Giants a destination for top-tier free agents to land, too. It offers the promise of genuine depth, a concept that has eluded the franchise for years.

If Harbaugh has his way, this is not going to be a methodical process, either. He is expecting legitimate contention in 2026, which would be as dramatic a turnaround as you’ll see in professional sports.

“I think the Giants roster is strong and it’s our job to make it stronger,” Harbaugh told Ian O’Connor of The Athletic. “We are going to compete for the playoffs and for championships. I expect and want to make the playoffs next year.”

It sure feels like the Giants are on the precipice of something special, similar to how the dark days of the 1970s were finally wiped away when they handed the keys over to Parcells.

