John Harbaugh clearly Giants’ top target in head coach search

File this under the obvious section, but the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen are making John Harbaugh their priority in their search for a new head coach.

The 63-year-old spent 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens before the two parties parted ways following a Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that cost them the AFC North division crown and a playoff berth.

Interest became rampant almost immediately after the news broke on Tuesday of Harbaugh’s departure. A number of teams reportedly called in the first hour of the Super Bowl-winning coach’s availability, with the Giants believed to be one of them.

SNY’s Connor Hughes quickly asserted that he was “the No. 1 coach” on the Giants’ “wishlist.” Ian O’Connor of The Athletic added that Schoen has already been in direct contact with Harbaugh and that conversations have been “positive.”

Dianna Russini, also of The Athletic, reported that Harbaugh has already begun watching film on Big Blue’s rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, as well as Cam Ward, the rookie quarterback of another interested suitor, the Tennessee Titans.

Schoen’s tactics since Big Blue’s season ended have already suggested that he wants a veteran head coach, which is a departure from the organization’s recent trend of going with first-timers (Joe Judge, Brian Daboll). Former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike Kafka and ex-Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski are among other targets that New York is considering.

But Harbaugh is the hottest commodity on the coaching market, and understandably so. He made the playoffs in 12 of his 18 years with Baltimore and helped develop quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson into stars.

Fox’s Jay Glazer reported that he is expected to narrow his list down to three or four teams in the coming days and then will begin interviewing. The Giants should very much be one of those finalists.

