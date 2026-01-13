John Harbaugh latest: Giants putting full-court press on, but Packers loom

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants clearly love John Harbaugh, and some of that admiration is at least mutual, which bodes well for the downtrodden organization.

The former Baltimore Ravens’ head coach had lunch with Chris Mara on Sunday, the long-time Giants executive told Ian O’Connor of The Athletic. The meeting, per “multiple Giants officials,” went well, and there is a clear interest in the New York job.

“[He] has put [the Giants] at or near the top of a very long list of possibilities,” O’Connor wrote.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post added that former Giants coaching legend Tom Coughlin, who won a pair of Super Bowls with the team, “is believed to have spoken” with Harbaugh and has “no doubt [put] in a good word about the Giants.”

Harbaugh has yet to have a formal interview, though. He spoke with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, but the conversation with Matt Ryan was conducted virtually.

Formal interviews are expected to take place at some point this week, although there is speculation that the 63-year-old is waiting to see what the Green Bay Packers do with head coach Matt LaFleur after his team collapsed in the NFC Wild Card round on Saturday night against the Chicago Bears.

If that job becomes available, the Giants have one more considerable opponent in the Harbaugh sweepstakes.

The Packers would be the team most ready to contend, making it an alluring possibility for the Super Bowl-champion coach. When healthy, they have one of the most imposing defenses in the game, with a young quarterback in Jordan Love proving to be a key foundational piece.

The Falcons are not too far behind in terms of developing into a perennial contender. They play in the weakest division in football, with the 8-9 Carolina Panthers coming away with the NFC South this season. Bijan Robinson is one of the top running backs in the league, and Michael Penix could still develop into a premier passer if he can stay healthy. Harbaugh has already worked his magic with Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

There is the Tennessee Titans, who boast last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, but the Giants’ rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, undoubtedly has more to work with, despite this being a team that has won just seven games over the last two years.

Big Blue has legitimate pieces to work with. Dart looks like a star, as does rookie running back Cam Skattebo once he returns to health. Recovering wide receiver Malik Nabers is also one of the top pass catchers in the league, but more depth is needed. On defense, New York has a trio of legitimate edge threats in Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dexter Lawrence is one of the top interior linemen in all of football.

Plus, there is nowhere else to go but up after languishing under the likes of Joe Judge and Brian Daboll over the last six years.

There is a very real possibility that the Giants are able to formally offer Harbaugh the job this week.

