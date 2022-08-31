John Isner withdraws from US Open with wrist injury 

American-born tennis pro John Isner withdrew from the US Open with a wrist injury on Wednesday night.

Isner had been slated to take on Holger Rune of Denmark in the 2nd-round of the tournament on Thursday, after he beat Federico Delbonis in straight sets during his opening match, but ultimately pulled out of the contest with the health issue.

He beat his first opponent handedly, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 on the Grandstand court.

Isner, who hails from Dallas, boasts a career 479–302 record in competitive play.

Rune took to social media to pay tribute to Isner, saying “Wish you a speedy recovery.”

The 19-year-old Danish pro, who is ranked 33rd in the world among men, will now face the victor of 7-seeded Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom and João Sousa of Portugal. That match will take place on Thursday afternoon.

For more coverage of John Isner and the US Open, head to amNY.com.