The New York Jets clinched a 10th straight losing season in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, with no legitimate evidence that first-year head coach Aaron Glenn is establishing the foundation of a winning program he has so often spoken about throughout yet another lost campaign.

Well, perhaps other than John Metchie, who comes in every day at 6 AM and catches 300 balls before practice just to warm up.

“There are a lot of people who don’t see what he does behind closed doors,” Glenn said on Monday. “He’s here every morning, 6 o’clock indoors, catching 300 balls. You put all that together, with a lot of other things that he does, he’s going to be successful.”

Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 29 in the Michael Carter II trade, the 25-year-old has become the Jets’ No. 1 receiver with Garrett Wilson out injured. He led the team with six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss.

He has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games, posting a combined nine receptions for 110 yards during that stretch, and doing so amidst a quarterback change that saw veteran Tyrod Taylor step in for Justin Fields on Sunday in Baltimore.

“It’s a good feeling. Me and [fellow wide receiver Adonai Mitchell] are new here, there’s moving pieces,” Mitchie said. “Tyrod, being the vet, it’s a good feeling that there are guys who are passionate about the craft and getting up to speed as much as you. It’s a good feeling.”

His success is also a good story.

Mitchie suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 SEC Championship game with Alabama and was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after he was drafted a year later by the Houston Texans. He bounced from Houston to Philadelphia before the Jets brought him in last month.

He’s a versatile weapon that could complement Wilson and whomever the Jets’ future franchise quarterback hopeful might be in 2026 and beyond. Mitchie was used primarily as a slot receiver two weeks ago against the New England Patriots before he saw the majority of his time on Sunday in Baltimore on the outside. The fact that he was able to contribute in both roles is something the Jets can build on moving forward.

“You look at the things he’s overcome… and he’s come back from all those things,” Genn said. “Success is in his future no matter what he does. “

