There are questions whether Aaron Judge or Aaron Boone will still be in pinstripes next season, but one man that Yankees fans won’t have to worry about going anywhere is radio broadcaster John Sterling.

Sterling told Newsday that he had planned to be behind the mic again next season. The legendary broadcaster had been working a reduced schedule this year by taking off certain road trips before he returned full-time at the end of the season during the Judge home run chase.

“Of course,” Sterling told the Long Island-based periodical. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”

WFAN recruited a rotating cast of broadcasters to fill Sterling’s chair while he took time off this year, which included Islanders television voice Brendan Burke. Sweeny urti, Justin Shackil, Rickie Ricardo and Ryan Ruocco were also tapped to fill in.

The Isles play-by-play man filled in on several occasions and it had been reported by the New York Post that Burke was the leading candidate to replace Sterling when the time came.

The report at the time also indicated that the Yankees radio home had wanted to start making plans since it had extended its broadcast agreement with the Yankees that could go as long as seven years. WFAN had started broadcasting Yankees games in 2014 after the club had spent 12 years on WCBS and nearly two decades before that on WABC-AM.

Sterling has been doing radio play-by-play for the Yankees since 1989 and was put together with Suzyn Waldman in 2005. The two have become an iconic duo since then and were even featured bobbleheads during a giveaway night at Yankee Stadium this season.