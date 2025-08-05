Mets’ Jonah Tong continues Double-A domination as promotion seems inevitable

While the New York Mets’ starting rotation continues its struggles at the major league level, one of their top prospects continues to set the minors ablaze.

Their No. 2 prospect, Jonah Tong (No. 52 overall), delivered another gem on Tuesday for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies against the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees’ minor-league affiliate. The 22-year-old right-hander delivered five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The outing lowered his season ERA to a microscopic 1.58 ERA across 97 innings pitched, which also features a Double-A-leading 154 strikeouts.

He has been nearly untouchable in his last four starts, allowing just one run across 18.1 innings pitched, while racking up 29 strikeouts.

A promotion to Triple-A seems inevitable, which keeps him on track toward a potential 2026 MLB debut to bolster a Mets rotation that is currently in disarray.

Starting pitchers not named David Peterson have not completed six innings in a game since June 7, and those four continue to misfire. Clay Holmes’ production has dipped while doubling his career-high in innings pitched after transitioning from reliever to starter.

Frankie Montas has a 6.68 ERA this season and has allowed 12 runs over his last eight innings pitched, including seven on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. He is still scheduled to make his next appearance on Saturday in Milwaukee against the Brewers, but may come in after an opener.

Kodai Senga has allowed three or more runs in each of his last three starts, and only lasted four innings on Saturday.

Sean Manaea, who was finally stretched out to a normal workload after coming back from an oblique injury, gave up five runs on five hits in the sixth inning of Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

While Paul Blackburn and Tylor Megill continue rehabbing from injuries, the Mets have No. 3 prospect Nolan McLean and No. 5 prospect Brandon Sproat potentially waiting in the wings down in Triple-A, though there is no indication that they will be promoted as of yet.

