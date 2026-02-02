Jorge Ruvalcaba primed to bring ‘joy’ to Red Bull New York’s new-look attack | EXCLUSIVE

ONLY IN AMNEWYORK

Red Bull New York has completed its new-look attacking trio, completing the signing of Mexican international winger Jorge Ruvalcaba on a four-and-a-half-year MLS contract through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31.

The 24-year-old comes from Liga MX side UNAM Pumas and will occupy the club’s third and final designated player (DP) roster spot in 2026, but remains TAM eligible for future seasons.

“You understand what Red Bull has been in the world and sports, especially, and just knowing what Red Bull always strives to be, to be No. 1, to be the best in everything they do,” Ruvalcaba told amNewYork in an exclusive first interview after signing his deal. “This is a project that everyone wants to be a part of… This is a team where I could come and fight for important things, which I think is very important for any player.”

Ruvalcaba, of Mexican heritage and born in California, joined Pumas in 2022 and developed into a dynamic speedster on the wing, scoring 16 goals and adding nine assists in 100 appearances with the club.

He’s at his best when he’s playing with “joy,” which is something he continuously stressed throughout our conversation, and it’s something he believes can be maintained with Red Bull.

“It’s very important to me to never lose that joy in what we do and play as we did as kids,” he said. “I’ve experienced coaches or just different teams, different locker rooms where they test you when it comes to playing the sport with that same joy as you did as a kid. It’s probably the most important thing when it comes to playing: never losing that joy, you know, just being yourself, feeling like yourself, and enjoying what we do. If you don’t enjoy what you do, it’s very hard to completely play at your best abilities.”

With that joyful, expressive play, he ultimately caught the eye of the Mexican national team, and he made his senior team debut in November. It is a perch that he hopes to maintain by exceling with Red Bull. The FIFA World Cup, which is co-hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada is just five months away.

“Playing a World Cup for any kid, for any athlete, it’s a dream,” Ruvalcaba said. “Ultimately, it comes down to me. I have to come here and do things the best way possible. I have to try and be one of the best players in the team and help the help the team grow, and if possible, be the best one of that players in the league. So I think if I do things well here, that will open up my doors to the national team. Right now I’m showing up. I’m very excited to start going [with New York] and with that, the World Cup is in five months. It’s a dream. I have to work for it.”

With Red Bull, Ruvalcaba will be tasked with revolutionizing the organization’s philosophy, moving from high-intensity counter-pressing and defense to exciting, attacking, free-flowing soccer that emphasizes possession and playmaking under first-year head coach and American soccer legend Michael Bradley.

Ruvalcaba lauded his teammate and fellow new signing from a Mexican club, American international winger Cade Cowell, as an agile threat with a similar skill set to his own. They will flank veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who scored 17 goals in his first season with New York in 2025 after a successful four-year stint with German powerhouses Bayern Munich.

“Just seeing that Cade Cowell, who was playing a Chivas, come into the team… we kind of play the same way,” Ruvalcaba said. “Having Choupo in front, and knowing the career he’s had, it’s exciting. I’m a person who loves to learn and be better. Having these types of players by your side motivates you to want to learn and be better. So it’s definitely something that I’m looking forward to. I’m sure that we’re gonna have a great connection.”

For more on Jorge Ruvalcaba and Red Bull New York, visit AMNY.com