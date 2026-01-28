Red Bull New York is finalizing a deal to sign Mexican international winger Jorge Ruvalcaba, a source with knowledge of the situation tells amNewYork.

The 24-year-old winger, born in the United States, recently made his debut with the Mexican national team in November against Paraguay after gaining notoriety with Liga MX side Pumas UNAM, where he scored 14 goals in 75 appearances.

His impending arrival completes a significant transformation of Red Bull’s front line of attack. New head of sport Julian de Guzman and head coach Michael Bradley made a first, significant splash last month when they signed US international winger Cade Cowell from Mexican side Chivas de Guadalajara.

Now, he and Ruvalcaba will flank ex-Bayern Munich and PSG man Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who scored 17 MLS goals in his debut campaign with New York last season. It allows New York to utilize the likes of Mohammed Sofo and Cameron Harper as depth options off the bench, while veteran midfielder Emil Forsberg can be cemented as a No. 8 (box-to-box) midfielder.

For more on Jorge Ruvalcaba and Red Bull New York, visit AMNY.com