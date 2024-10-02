Mets Jose Iglesias’ anthem ‘OMG’ to be remixed with Pitbull, more

Sep 19, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with pitcher Sean Manaea (59) and second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

OMG is getting a little splash of Mr. Worldwide. It was announced that veteran Mets infielder Jose Iglesias, known professionally as Candelita. will have his hit song turned Mets anthem, “OMG,” remixed featuring Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, as well as Colombian singer Silvestre Dangond.

The song, which first dropped on June 28, gained popularity when Iglesias performed it on the field following a Mets win. Since then, the song has been a staple of the Mets and can be heard anytime the team hits a home run.

The Mets also use a sign featuring the letters OMG, which was made by Mets fan and artist Jerome McCroy, aka “Jaymaccustoms. ” The sign has been used by the Mets as their home run prop, and every player that hits a round-tripper can be seen taking a photo with it along with teammates.

McCroy’s sign, which has become a large part of the song and team’s identity, commented on the remix’s announcement: “My first thought was that of shock.”

“I knew that this was happening because I had some dialogue with [Iglesias] about it,” McCroy said. “It was definitely something I needed to keep close to the vest. But I think it’s going to be really dope, and when everyone hears it, they’re going to love it.”

Commercially, the song has also been successful, reaching the top spot in the iTunes Latin Charts the week of its release and the top spot on the Billboard Latin Digital Song Sales chart.

On the remix, Iglesias will be joined by music legend Armando Christian Pérez, known professionally as Pitbull, who is one of the most popular artists of this generation and owns a plethora of songs that are known and beloved around the world. The collaboration will help Iglesias’ song gain mainstream popularity, as well as his nickname Mr. Worldwide suggests.

Also joining Iglesias and Pitbull on the song is Dangond, a Latin Grammy award-winning artist from Colombia.

The remix for “OMG” will be released on Oct. 11.

